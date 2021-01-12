Library to host virtual magic show, open house

The Kilbourn Public Library will host a special virtual magic show featuring Jake Strong Magic at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 via Zoom at dellslibrary.org, follow the link to the zoom performance or send an email to staff@dellslibrary.org to receive the link via email. He offers comedy with original magic blended with youthful energy.
The library will also host an Open House to Go from Jan. 18-23. Stop at the library and pick up an Open House to Go bag including crafts and activities, programming information, library resources and free giveaways.