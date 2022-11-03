License revoked for 11 Arlington wholesale car dealers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements: 800 Horsepower Inc; Auto Plex Wholesale LLC; Brilliant Motors LLC; Do Tell Auto LLC; Hers N His Auto LLC; Jordan Auto Group LLC; Luxury Auto Center LLC; Precision Auto Wholesale LLC; Right Here Dealership LLC; Supreme Auto Group LLC; Thomp Corp.

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The license revocations took effect Oct. 29.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.