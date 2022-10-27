 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
License revoked for Arlington wholesale car dealer

The state of Wisconsin revoked the motor vehicle dealer license for New Status Autos LLC, 101 Skyline Drive 1, Arlington, for unlicensed retail sales, and title and odometer fraud.

The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that New Status Autos violated state law when they illegally sold motor vehicles to retail customers, rolled back odometers on vehicles, and falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers.

Due to the nature of the violations, the department took action to immediately revoke the license of New Status Autos effective Aug. 23. The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on Sept. 26. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. New Status Autos did not appeal and the decision is final.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.

