License revoked for Baraboo motor vehicle dealer

The state of Wisconsin revoked the motor vehicle dealer license for Fast and Furious Motors LLC, at 337 Highway 136 in Baraboo, for failure to maintain business facilities.

The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that Fast and Furious Motors violated state law when they failed to maintain business facilities at their licensed location per Wisconsin Statute §218.0116(1)(nm). Fast and Furious Motors’ license is revoked effective March 12.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.