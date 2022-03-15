 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

License revoked for Baraboo motor vehicle dealer

  • 0

The state of Wisconsin revoked the motor vehicle dealer license for Fast and Furious Motors LLC, at 337 Highway 136 in Baraboo, for failure to maintain business facilities.

The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that Fast and Furious Motors violated state law when they failed to maintain business facilities at their licensed location per Wisconsin Statute §218.0116(1)(nm). Fast and Furious Motors’ license is revoked effective March 12.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Ginger and Tiger

PETS OF WEEK: Ginger and Tiger

Ginger is a 2-year-old Siberian husky surrendered because her owner was not able to give her the time she needed. She is a very sweet dog. She…

PETS OF WEEK: Betty and Faith

PETS OF WEEK: Betty and Faith

Betty is a 1-year-old coonhound, treeing walker/mix searching for a new home. She’s lively, happy and just plain sweet. These dogs can make gr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News