License revoked for Wisconsin Dells wholesale dealer
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer license of a Sauk county dealer, Royal Imports Inc., at E10704 Pioneer Drive, Unit B, Wisconsin Dells, effective Jan. 16, for failing to maintain a licensed business facility.

