License suspended for Arlington wholesale motor vehicle dealer

The state of Wisconsin suspended the motor vehicle dealer license for JM Worldwide Investments LLC, 101 Skyline Drive 1 W189, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. The suspension is for 30 days beginning Tuesday, March 21.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Division of Hearings and Appeals issued the order following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles Dealer and Agent Section. The order determined JM Worldwide Investments violated state law when they sold motor vehicles directly to retail customers, altered the title reassignment and odometer statement on a title, and failed to maintain required dealer records.