“License to Live” educational campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of representatives from Wisconsin Electric Cooperatives, including Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative, along with the Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association and Safe Electricity, are launching an educational campaign aimed at making sure drivers know what to do if they are in a crash that involves power lines or other electrical equipment. “License to Live” includes an educational video and other instructional materials and was funded by the Federated Rural Electric Insurance Exchange.

The idea was sparked by Carol Blaken, member relations manager at Jackson Electric Cooperative, after she witnessed a crash in which a young teen driver had a very close call after hitting a utility pole.

Realizing how many drivers of all ages are unaware of the clear and present danger of downed lines, Blaken approached Benjamin Bella, safety and compliance coordinator for a group of four western Wisconsin electric cooperatives, who organized a group of representatives from Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, Jackson Electric Cooperative, Oakdale Electric Cooperative, and Riverland Energy Cooperative, and the “License to Live” campaign was born.

The “License to Live” campaign is aimed at making sure people know exactly what to do when a car comes into contact with a utility pole or wire, including: