Licenses revoked for area wholesale and motor vehicle dealers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers, at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements: 3 Kings Motors, LLC, JJ & E Autosports, LLC, Luxury Life Auto Sales, LLC, SSS Auto Group, LLC and Star Murcury [sic], LLC.
DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. Through investigations and numerous attempts to reach them, DMV determined that the dealers abandoned their locations, which is in violation of state law and a requirement to maintain their license. The license revocations took effect April 13.
WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.
