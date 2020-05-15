Licenses revoked for area wholesale dealers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers on May 8-9 in Arlington, Perry Auto Group LLC, Dream Cars LLC, Nassan Auto Group LLC, Deanos Motorsports Inc, Uncle Sam’s Wholesale LLC, D and G Wholesale Autos LLC, United Auto Sales & Lease Corp., Finesse Auto Leasing LLC, Yetbol Motors LLC, Montgomery Motor Exchange LLC.

DMV’s Dealer and Agent Section determined that each dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. Through investigations and numerous attempts to reach them, DMV determined that the dealers abandoned their locations. This is in violation of state law and a requirement to maintain their license.

Consumers who have a problem with a vehicle that is sold by a Wisconsin dealer may turn to WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section for help at wisconsindmv.gov.