Licenses revoked for area wholesale dealers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.
Dealers whose license revocation took effect July 16 include Caniride LLC, Eastwest Auto Leasing LLC, Keough Holdings LLC, Lewis Car Services LLC, S and W Autos LLC, Saxs Autos LLC, Sims Automotive Group LLC, Strickly Auto Group LLC, Henrys Auto Sales LLC, Big Mals Auto Group LLC, Plugged In Automotive LLC.