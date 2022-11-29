Licenses revoked for area wholesale dealers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements: A&M Motorsports LLC, Ace Motorworks LLC, Auto District & Logistics LLC, Beleup Auto Group LLC, B-Fash Autos LLC, Dave’s Auto Sales LLC, Easyway Auto Sales Inc, Edwards Auto Sales LLC, Goode Autos LLC, Integrity Autos LLC, L & M Auto Wholesale LLC, Lajsan Auto Sales LLC, LNA Auto Sales LLC, Lux Motors LLC, Mira Auto Group LLC, On Point Automotive LLC, PMB Auto Exchange LLC, Primetime Motors LLC, Rapid Sales LLC, RKD Auto Group LLC.

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The license revocations took effect Oct. 29. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. These dealers did not appeal, and the decision is final.