Licenses revoked for area wholesale dealers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Dodge County dealers at 822 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements: CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC, R & R Tow & Trans LLC.

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The license revocations took effect Jan. 27. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals, and the decision is final.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.

