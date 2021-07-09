 Skip to main content
Licenses revoked for area wholesale dealers
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

Dealers whose license revocation took effect July 3 include Moore Auto Group LLC, Motor Werks Chicago LLC, Prime Time Automotive LLC, R L Cars LLC, Super Auto Inc, ZMK Auto LLC.

