Licenses revoked for area wholesale dealers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

Dealers whose license revocation took effect June 14 include April Auto Inc and ASI Auto Haus Inc then on June 17, AL Luxury Motors LLC, Auto Kings LLC, AWA Autos LLC.

Wholesale dealers cannot sell to the public. They can only sell, offer or negotiate sales of motor vehicles to licensed dealers only. Motor vehicle salvage pools, which sell salvaged vehicles to licensed dealers, are also licensed as motor vehicle wholesale dealers.