 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Licenses revoked for area wholesale dealers
0 Comments

Licenses revoked for area wholesale dealers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

Dealers whose license revocation took effect June 14 include April Auto Inc and ASI Auto Haus Inc then on June 17, AL Luxury Motors LLC, Auto Kings LLC, AWA Autos LLC.

Wholesale dealers cannot sell to the public. They can only sell, offer or negotiate sales of motor vehicles to licensed dealers only. Motor vehicle salvage pools, which sell salvaged vehicles to licensed dealers, are also licensed as motor vehicle wholesale dealers.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbertson joins bank
Community

Gilbertson joins bank

Molly Gilbertson has joined the staff of National Exchange Bank & Trust as the operations manager at the Beaver Dam office, according to a…

Community

Biblical musical hosted in park

Faith Community Christian Reformed Church will host A Musical in the Park, “Broken and Beautiful,” by Koinonia 2021, at 7 p.m. Monday at the B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News