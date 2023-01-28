Licenses revoked for area wholesale dealers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements: 585 Auto Group LLC, 20 20 Autos LLC, AB RV’s LLC, All Out Auto Sales LLC, Bidwell Auto Remarketing LLC, CDR Motors LLC, Davis Elite Auto LLC, Hie Auto Group LLC, Malone Autos LLC, Morrison Towing LLC, Quick Deals Auto Inc, R & L Auto LLC, Rich Mack Auto Sales LLC, Sir Ride Auto LLC, Space Solutions LLC, Tommies Auto LLC, Trusted Autos LLC, TMan Dealership LLC.

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The license revocations took effect Jan. 27. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals, and the decision is final.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.