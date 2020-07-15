Lichtfeld wins thriller in DRP late models

Mike Lichtfeld of Portage, won the Late Model Feature on July 11 in a side by side thriller to the end at the Dells Raceway Park. Point Leader Jesse Bernhagen of Markesan finished in second with Zach Riddle of Oregon in third while Morgan Schissel and Nick Nolden rounded out the top five.

Schissel and Nolden brought the 20 car field to green and it was Schissel taking the early lead. Schissel would lead the early stages until caution would tighten the field once again and Riddle would take the point. Riddle would lead until Lichtfeld and Bernhagen would slip past and wage a side by side battle for the lead and in the end it was Lichtfeld capturing his first win of the season. Earlier Action saw Berhangen fastest in qualifying, Schissel won the Fast Dash,Steve Rubeck and Mitchell Haver would collect heat race wins, Mike Edhe won the B-Main advancing his way into the feature.