Lichty awarded Holstein recognition award

BARABOO — The Wisconsin Holstein Association selects a group of 12 & Under Recognition Award winners annually. Due to the cancellation of the statewide junior convention, this year’s outstanding youth will be recognized at four District Activity Days around the state, according to a Feb. 16 press release.

The 12 & Under Recognition Awards reward youth who have not reached their 13th birthday by Jan. 1 for their dairy knowledge and involvement in Holstein and dairy project activities.

Vivian Lichty, 11, the daughter of Steve and Dori Lichty from In-style Holsteins, Beaver Dam, will receive one of this year’s awards. Vivian Lichty inherited her parent’s passion for the Holstein cow. She owns her own animals; has shown at the county, district, and state levels; and enjoys exhibiting at World Dairy Expo. She competes in Dairy Jeopardy, Dairy Bowl, public speaking, fitting and showing clinics, Cow Camp, and more within the association. She’s also learning how to judge dairy cattle and plays softball, volleyball, flute, and is learning to sew and decorate cakes in 4-H.