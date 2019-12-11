Lichty earns recognition at Holstein convention
Lichty earns recognition at Holstein convention

BARABOO — The Wisconsin Holstein Association in Baraboo will hold its annual Junior Holstein Convention in coordination with the Clark County Junior Holstein Association on Jan. 3-5, 2020, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Stevens Point.

Youth from across the state will be recognized for their outstanding achievements. Vivian Lichty is the 10-year-old daughter of Steve and Dori Lichty. She will be recognized this year as a 12 & Under Award Winner. She dairy farms with her parents and brother at In-Style Holsteins in Beaver Dam. She owns her own animals and has shown at the county, district and state levels, as well as World Dairy Expo. She competes in dairy jeopardy, dairy bowl, public speaking, Cow Camp, and more within the Wisconsin Holstein Association. She’s also learning how to judge dairy cattle.

For more information, visit wisholsteins.com or call 1-800-223-4269.

Vivian Lichty

Lichty
