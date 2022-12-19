Lichty recognized by Wisconsin Holstein

The Wisconsin Holstein Association will hold its annual Junior Holstein Convention in collaboration with the Manitowoc/Calumet Junior Holstein Association on Jan. 6-8, 2023, at the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc.

Youth from across the state will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in multiple categories. The top award recipients for those excelling with their Junior Holstein projects will be the Distinguished Junior Members, ages 17-21; Young Distinguished Junior Members, ages 13-16; and 12 & Under.

Recognized as a YDJM this year is 13-year-old Vivian Lichty of Beaver Dam. She farms with her parents, Steve and Dori Lichty, and her brother, Winston. At In-style Holsteins and Jerseys, they are almost solely responsible for raising all heifers under 1-year-old. In addition to showing at the county, state, and national level, she enjoys dairy bowl, Jeopardy, the speaking contest, and dairy judging and is a member of the Hyland Prairie 4-H Club where she serves as secretary.