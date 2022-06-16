Life Chain raises awareness

On June 7, the Juneau County Life Chain Committee hosted its annual event, “The Pill Kills,” to raise awareness of the history and harms of the birth control pill. The date marks 57 years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, which struck down a ban on the sale and use of contraceptives such as the birth control pill. People gathered in Mauston to participate and advance the message that preborn human life deserves protection even at its earliest stage. For more information, visit prolifewi.org/contraception.