On June 7, the Juneau County Life Chain Committee hosted its annual event, “The Pill Kills,” to raise awareness of the history and harms of the birth control pill. The date marks 57 years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, which struck down a ban on the sale and use of contraceptives such as the birth control pill. People gathered in Mauston to participate and advance the message that preborn human life deserves protection even at its earliest stage. For more information, visit prolifewi.org/contraception.
Life Chain raises awareness
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAUPUN — Rick White has joined National Exchange Bank & Trust as an assistant vice president – mortgage loan officer in Waupun bringing mo…
The Columbia County - MOO-DAY Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Manthe Paulson Farms with Junior and Sherri Manthe, Melvin…
Los Angeles based, Portage native and 2012 Portage High School graduate, Madison Malone, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Bur Oak, 2262 …
Of the 973 new graduates from the United States Air Force Academy, 19 were from across the state of Wisconsin. Two from Columbia County gradua…
$5,000 George Braund Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the Deena Hatch Foundation: Allison Lavold
The 31st annual Sauk County Dairy Breakfast On The Farm will take place from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at Schyvinck’s Hillside Haven, E6458 Pine Rock…
Wayland Academy awarded Easton Keil, an eighth grade graduate from St. Stephen’s Lutheran School, the 2022 Mary Swan Scholarship, valued at ab…
The Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board met June 9 in Prairie du Sac to welcome new members representing Iowa and Richland counties. Kim Cate…
Bently is a 2-year-old American pit bull mix that came in as a stray. He’s a big sweetie and loves to cuddle. He’s super friendly, playful and…