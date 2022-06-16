 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Life Chain raises awareness

  • 0

On June 7, the Juneau County Life Chain Committee hosted its annual event, “The Pill Kills,” to raise awareness of the history and harms of the birth control pill. The date marks 57 years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, which struck down a ban on the sale and use of contraceptives such as the birth control pill. People gathered in Mauston to participate and advance the message that preborn human life deserves protection even at its earliest stage. For more information, visit prolifewi.org/contraception.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White joins Waupun bank branch

White joins Waupun bank branch

WAUPUN — Rick White has joined National Exchange Bank & Trust as an assistant vice president – mortgage loan officer in Waupun bringing mo…

MOO-DAY Brunch set for Saturday

The Columbia County - MOO-DAY Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Manthe Paulson Farms with Junior and Sherri Manthe, Melvin…

Malone performs in Madison

Malone performs in Madison

Los Angeles based, Portage native and 2012 Portage High School graduate, Madison Malone, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Bur Oak, 2262 …

Keil awarded 2022 Swan Scholarship

Keil awarded 2022 Swan Scholarship

Wayland Academy awarded Easton Keil, an eighth grade graduate from St. Stephen’s Lutheran School, the 2022 Mary Swan Scholarship, valued at ab…

PETS OF WEEK: Bently and Dot

PETS OF WEEK: Bently and Dot

Bently is a 2-year-old American pit bull mix that came in as a stray. He’s a big sweetie and loves to cuddle. He’s super friendly, playful and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News