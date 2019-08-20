Life jacket loaner station set up

Lake Mason Management District and the Wisconsin DNR worked to install a life jacket loaner station at the Mason Station Public Boat Landing on July 25. The loaner stations contain life jackets for children to use because as the program states, “Kids Don’t Float.”
