Lights of Love ceremony to be broadcast via Facebook Live Dec. 7

COLUMBUS — The Volunteers of Prairie Ridge Health will hold a virtual Lights of Love ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Monday via Facebook Live. The ceremony, now in its 36th year, is being modified to practice current social distancing guidelines.

The memorial and honorarium program offers the community a way to remember those they have lost or to show appreciation for family and friends through the purchase of a light in their memory or honor. White lights represent those being remembered and colored lights represent those being honored. Blue lights honor members of the United States military, or a loved one living overseas.

Funds from the event will be used to purchase equipment for the PRH Lifeline program and the PRH Hunger Care food distribution program. Lifeline is a home emergency response system used by residents in the hospital’s service area. Lifeline enables elderly, handicapped or medically-fragile persons to live independently, while providing help quickly at the press of a button.

The PRH Hunger Care Program, coordinated in cooperation with Second Harvest Food Bank of Wisconsin, provides heart healthy and diabetes-friendly food to qualifying individuals in the hospital’s service area.