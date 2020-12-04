 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights of Love ceremony to be broadcast via Facebook Live Dec. 7
0 comments

Lights of Love ceremony to be broadcast via Facebook Live Dec. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS — The Volunteers of Prairie Ridge Health will hold a virtual Lights of Love ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Monday via Facebook Live. The ceremony, now in its 36th year, is being modified to practice current social distancing guidelines.

The memorial and honorarium program offers the community a way to remember those they have lost or to show appreciation for family and friends through the purchase of a light in their memory or honor. White lights represent those being remembered and colored lights represent those being honored. Blue lights honor members of the United States military, or a loved one living overseas.

Funds from the event will be used to purchase equipment for the PRH Lifeline program and the PRH Hunger Care food distribution program. Lifeline is a home emergency response system used by residents in the hospital’s service area. Lifeline enables elderly, handicapped or medically-fragile persons to live independently, while providing help quickly at the press of a button.

The PRH Hunger Care Program, coordinated in cooperation with Second Harvest Food Bank of Wisconsin, provides heart healthy and diabetes-friendly food to qualifying individuals in the hospital’s service area.

To contribute, mail a donation and list of names in memory or honor of to Lights of Love, c/o Prairie Ridge Health, 1515 Park Ave., Columbus, WI 53925. A minimum gift of $5 per light per person is appreciated. Checks should be made payable to the Lights of Love. Donations will be accepted through Jan. 15, 2021. A printed listing of those being honored and remembered will be distributed.

Donation forms are available at prairieridge.health or by calling 920-623-1280.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RAMC now offers acupuncture
Community

RAMC now offers acupuncture

Reedsburg Area Medical Center now offers acupuncture through its Massage Therapy Department. Cory Schultz holds a master of science in orienta…

Community

BIRTHS

Chantelle Hackney and Jesse Quale of Reedsburg are the parents of a baby boy, Bryson Richard Quale, born Oct. 28, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical …

RAMC now offers acupuncture
Community

RAMC now offers acupuncture

Reedsburg Area Medical Center now offers acupuncture through its Massage Therapy Department. Cory Schultz holds a master of science in orienta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News