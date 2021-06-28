 Skip to main content
Limestone School Museum open on the 4th
MAYBILLE — The Mayville Limestone School Museum, 215 N. Main St., Mayville will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

A landmark since 1857, the White Limestone School Building has been listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 1976. It operated as a public school from 1857 to 1982.

The museum chronicles iron mining; an Indian artifact collection; a large collection of photos and related items which capture the spirit of Mayville, its residents, and the nearby Horicon Marsh; the Rock River Baseball League; artifacts covering more than 60 years as a Boy Scout leader; wild game mounts; mementoes from Mayville's greatest jazz musician; "classrooms of the past," and more.

For more information, visit mlsm.org. Special tours can be arranged by calling 920-937-0122 or email info@mlsm.org. Admission is free; however donations are accepted. The museum is open to visitors from 1:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Sundays of the month, May-October.

