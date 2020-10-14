Limit contacts to reduce spread of COVID-19

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s Disease Activity dashboard, as of Oct. 6, Adams County meets the threshold of a very high disease activity level. Adams County has had 283 positive COVID-19 cases since March with 32 active cases and 98 individuals under quarantine after being exposed to a positive case and we have seen four lives lost related to COVID-19. Now we have seen our highest number of cases reported at 42 cases. These cases are only the individuals who have been able to and choose to get tested. Public health staff are working as quickly as possible to process cases and complete contact tracing which can be time consuming depending on the number of contacts an individual had while infectious. If you know you have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have not received a call from public health, it is important for you to begin self-quarantine immediately and respond to local public health’s call when that call is received.