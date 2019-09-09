Limited services offered at Portage library during construction
The Portage Public Library will offer limited services beginning Tuesday due to a sprinkler system upgrade. The construction project will likely run through the beginning of winter or longer.
You have free articles remaining.
Library staff will be available to help patrons and the Bidwell Room will be turned into a “mini-library” offering patron computers, print, internet, fax and copying services; DVDs, new books, video games, etc.; and hold requests. Adult programs will continue at locations throughout the community, weekly teen programs will be held in the children’s program room, and children’s services will be unaffected.
For more information, contact library director Debbie Bird at dbird@portagelibrary.us or 608-742-4959 ext. 209.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)