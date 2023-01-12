Limited trees still available in program

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department still has a limited supply of trees and shrubs available for purchase in time for spring 2023 planting including red oak, white oak, burr oak, sugar maple, white pine, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white spruce, hazelnut, elderberry, river birch, white cedar, American plum, Midwest crabapple and serviceberry or Juneberry. Orders can be placed until Jan. 31.
For more information, pricing or to obtain an order form, call 920-386-3660 weekdays or visit cco.dodge.wi.gov. Orders will be accepted until trees and shrubs are sold out.