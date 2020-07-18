Lindert awarded $1K scholarship

The National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Peninsula named Ryan Lindert as a $1,000 scholarship recipient on July 14. Lindert is a 2018 graduate of Pardeeville High School in Pardeeville. He graduated in spring 2020 with an associate degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville-Baraboo/Sauk County and participated in a study abroad program at UW-River Falls and will attend UW-Eau Claire in the fall. Lindert is employed at the Portage Theatres in Portage.
Scholarship funds were awarded to seven movie theater employees throughout Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula of Michigan as part of the annual program.
