Lindert awarded $1K scholarship
0 comments

Lindert awarded $1K scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Peninsula named Ryan Lindert as a $1,000 scholarship recipient on July 14. Lindert is a 2018 graduate of Pardeeville High School in Pardeeville. He graduated in spring 2020 with an associate degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville-Baraboo/Sauk County and participated in a study abroad program at UW-River Falls and will attend UW-Eau Claire in the fall. Lindert is employed at the Portage Theatres in Portage.

Scholarship funds were awarded to seven movie theater employees throughout Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula of Michigan as part of the annual program.

Ryan Lindert

Lindert
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ticket on sale at River Arts
Community

Ticket on sale at River Arts

Tickets for River Arts Inc.’s 2020-21 season are on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. July 17 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News