Lindert awarded $1K scholarship

The National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Peninsula named Ryan Lindert as a $1,000 scholarship recipient on July 14. Lindert is a 2018 graduate of Pardeeville High School in Pardeeville. He graduated in spring 2020 with an associate degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville-Baraboo/Sauk County and participated in a study abroad program at UW-River Falls and will attend UW-Eau Claire in the fall. Lindert is employed at the Portage Theatres in Portage.