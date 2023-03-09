Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host its monthly Lunch Break Series at noon Thursday, March 23. Attendees can learn a line dance and hear about “Follow My Lead” with Gigi Vail and Lynn Morrison.
These local instructors, choreographers and dancers offer “Barn Dance” experiences for groups including lessons on the top line dances.
Guest speakers selected for PCA's noontime Lunch Break Series offer informal presentations on a variety of topics September-May. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.