LINKcat app customized for Reedsburg Public Library

Earlier this year, the South Central Library System updated the LINKcat app to provide users of mobile devices an improved version for searching for library materials. LINKcat is the online library catalog shared by more than 50 libraries in the South Central Library System. Now the app has been updated once more with a number of useful applications specific to the Reedsburg Public Library.
If you are a Reedsburg Library customer who already has the LINKcat app installed on your mobile device prior to June 2021, you may wish to consider deleting it, and installing the newest version through the App Store for Apple devices or Play Store for Android. Search for LINKcat Mobile — the app by Solus UK Ltd is the correct choice. Once installed, enter your library card number manually or scan the physical card with your phone.
Like the former app, the new LINKcat app gives you options to view your “Dashboard” to see your library account, renew checked out items, and review holds and fines. You may also use the linked account feature add family members’ accounts to your “dashboard,” allowing for easy access to all accounts at once. The “search” function also offers filters to limit a materials search by a particular format, or choices such as relevance or publication date. As with the former app, a link to Wisconsin’s Digital Library can be found on the main screen.
New features of the LINKcat app for Reedsburg customers include links to the library’s online reference sources, “Library Events,” the Beanstack platform, libraries nearest to you, meeting room reservations, public computer reservations, and curbside pickup requests. All of these applications look much the same as they do on your home computer, but allow you to use them on your mobile device “on the go.” You no longer have to make a trip home to schedule your library meeting room, PC use, or curbside pickup.
Reedsburg Library staff encourage their customers who have reserved materials waiting, to try the new curbside pickup and #MyRPL on the Go Lockers! Through the LINKcat app or the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, choose “curbside pickup.” Enter your library card number and PIN, and click on “schedule.” The lockers are located on the Locust Street side of the building near the book return. Scanning your card, or entering your library card number during your scheduled time, will open a locker with your checked out materials.
The library world has just become more convenient and accessible. For more information about the new LINKcat app, or curbside pickup and #My RPL on the Go Lockers, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.