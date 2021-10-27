LINKcat app customized for Reedsburg Public Library

Earlier this year, the South Central Library System updated the LINKcat app to provide users of mobile devices an improved version for searching for library materials. LINKcat is the online library catalog shared by more than 50 libraries in the South Central Library System. Now the app has been updated once more with a number of useful applications specific to the Reedsburg Public Library.

If you are a Reedsburg Library customer who already has the LINKcat app installed on your mobile device prior to June 2021, you may wish to consider deleting it, and installing the newest version through the App Store for Apple devices or Play Store for Android. Search for LINKcat Mobile — the app by Solus UK Ltd is the correct choice. Once installed, enter your library card number manually or scan the physical card with your phone.

Like the former app, the new LINKcat app gives you options to view your “Dashboard” to see your library account, renew checked out items, and review holds and fines. You may also use the linked account feature add family members’ accounts to your “dashboard,” allowing for easy access to all accounts at once. The “search” function also offers filters to limit a materials search by a particular format, or choices such as relevance or publication date. As with the former app, a link to Wisconsin’s Digital Library can be found on the main screen.