Austin Lins of Prairie Du Sac, has joined the MBE Wealth Management as a financial advisor in the Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sun Prairie locations. Lins graduated from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In addition to assisting his clients with their financial planning, he will be assisting with the marketing. MBEWM has offices in Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Tomah and Wausau.
