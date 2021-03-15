Lions 5K run/walk planned

The Baraboo Lions will host the ninth annual Running of the Lions 5K run/walk virtually beginning April 1 and in-person June 24 at Tumbled Rock Brewery, S5718 Highway 136 and Hwy. DL

Runners or walkers, and individuals or teams are encouraged to participate. Race Roster, a web-based tool, can help track distance and time, and then upload finish time into the tool.

The Lions are partnering with Tumbled Rock Brewery to challenge community businesses and area groups to participate as teams. Traveling trophies will be awarded.

Funds raised stay in the community focusing on diabetes awareness education, diabetes support and materials.

Registration before June 9 includes a free T-shirt: adults, age 18 and older, $25; children, $15. Create or join a team of four members minimum, $23 each. Onsite registration, confirmation, and packet pickup, 4:30-5:45 p.m. June 24. Race begins at 6 p.m. with post race events, raffle drawing, and awards at 7 p.m.

For more information and event registration, visit baraboolions.org.