Lions 5K run/walk planned

The Baraboo Lions will host the annual Running of the Lions 5K run/walk virtually, due to the pandemic. Participants are able to use any 5K - 3.1 mile - route on any day. Runners or walkers, as well as individuals or teams are encouraged to participate. Race Roster, a web-based tool, can help track distance and time, and then upload finish time into the tool.

The Lions are partnering with Tumbled Rock Brewery to challenge community businesses and area groups to participate as teams. Traveling trophies will be awarded. A new and separate category for county first responders has been started with a travailing trophy awarded to the team with the fastest time.

Funds raised stay in the community and this year the focus will be on diabetes awareness education, diabetes support and materials, and transportation deficiencies.

Registration will be accepted until Oct. 21, but participants who register by midnight Oct. 7 will receive a T-shirt and swag bag that can be picked up from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Tumbled Rock. If unable to pick up, it can be mailed at an additional $4.50 cost. All information as well as event registration can be found at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/34081/running-of-the-lions-2020, baraboolions.org or Baraboo Lions Facebook.