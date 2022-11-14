 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lions accept deer hides

  • 0
Lions Clubs accept deer hides

Ashippun Lion members Larry Christopherson, left, and Lee Christopherson are salting the deer hides donated by area hunters.

 MARY BRAUNSCHWEIG

Deer hunters can donate their deer hides to area Lions Clubs at four area deer hide collection sites. The club will also accept tanned hides. All proceeds will be used for the Wisconsin Lions Camp to help serve the needs of others.

Hides may be dropped off at Ashippun Station 67, N649 Highway 67, Ashippun, 920-474-4773; Tails Taxidermy, Tom Cigelske, 329 Grove St., Beaver Dam, 920-344-2281; Husty Car Wash, 400 W. Juneau St., Hustisford, 920-382-0120; or Nancy Dishneau, 1506 S. 10th St., Watertown, 920-261-3124.

For more information, call Larry Christopherson of the Ashippun Lions Club at 262-443-0365.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

Bella is a 9.5-year-old, longhair, standard dachshund mix surrendered when her owner could no longer keep her. Bella was with a foster family …

PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

Austin is a 9-month-old mixed breed, about 30 pounds. She is such a sweet and happy pup that gets along with other dogs. She is a social girl …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News