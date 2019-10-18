{{featured_button_text}}
Deer hides accepted

Lions Clubs accept deer hides. Pictured, Jerry Feutz, left, and Larry Christopherson.

 LIONS/Contributed

Deer hunters can donate their deer hides to area Lions Clubs at four area deer hide collection sites. The club will also accept tanned hides. All proceeds will be used for the Wisconsin Lions Camp to help serve the needs of others.

Hides may be dropped off at Ashippun Station 67, N649 Highway 67, Ashippun, 920-474-4773; Tails Taxidermy, Tom Cigelske, 329 Grove St., Beaver Dam, 920-344-2281; Casey’s, 499 E. Rubicon St., Hustisford, 920-349-8410; or Nancy Dishneau, 1506 S. 10th St., Watertown, 920-261-3124.

For more information, call Larry Christopherson of the Ashippun Lions Club at 262-443-0365.

