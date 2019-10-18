Deer hunters can donate their deer hides to area Lions Clubs at four area deer hide collection sites. The club will also accept tanned hides. All proceeds will be used for the Wisconsin Lions Camp to help serve the needs of others.
Hides may be dropped off at Ashippun Station 67, N649 Highway 67, Ashippun, 920-474-4773; Tails Taxidermy, Tom Cigelske, 329 Grove St., Beaver Dam, 920-344-2281; Casey’s, 499 E. Rubicon St., Hustisford, 920-349-8410; or Nancy Dishneau, 1506 S. 10th St., Watertown, 920-261-3124.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call Larry Christopherson of the Ashippun Lions Club at 262-443-0365.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)