LIONS AWARD 2 SCHOLARSHIPS

Beaver Dam Lions Club representative, Floyd Henschel, center, presents two scholarships to Beaver Dam High School students on May 18. Riley Schwartz, receives $2,000 and Erin Bates, $1,000.

 JOHN BREITWISCH

