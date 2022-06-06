LIONS AWARD 2 SCHOLARSHIPS
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with food trucks, vendors, live music and popular k…
The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three c…
Meixner earns service award
Teel Plastics was named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year for large companies in a ceremony in Milwaukee on May 19. The award recognizes Teel…
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recognized partner Compeer Financial as a Green Diamond Sponsor, according to a June 1 press release. Compeer con…
Oakley is a 14-month-old brindle terrier/American pit bull mix, who came in as a stray. She is friendly, very sweet and smart. She knows sever…
The 31st annual Sauk County Dairy Breakfast On The Farm will take place from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at Schyvinck’s Hillside Haven, E6458 Pine Rock…