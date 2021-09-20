 Skip to main content
LIONS AWARD LUKSAVGE AWARD
On Sept. 9, the Lake Delton Lions Club awarded Henry Lukasavge, a 40-year member, with the Melvin Jones Award.

 GEORGINE ERICKSON/Contributed

On Sept. 9, the Lake Delton Lions Club awarded Henry Lukasavge, a 40-year member, with the Melvin Jones Award. Lions Clubs International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing this fellowship award named for its founder, Melvin Jones. It is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. His son, Lion Brandon Lukasavage, and Wisconsin Lions Foundation Director Lion Pat Hart of the Tomah Lions, presented the award. Also present, his wife Candy and daughter Tiffany. This is the sixth Melvin Jones Award given by the Lake Delton Lions Club since the club was founded back in 1951. For more information, contact Lion President Greg Erickson at 608-253-4919.

