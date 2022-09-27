 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIONS BUILD COOLING HOUSE FOR SNOWY OWL

The Baraboo Lions Club finish a cooling house project at the Ochsner Park Zoo on Aug. 23 for Sven the snowy owl who prefers cooler temperatures. Young volunteers Beau Levin, left, and Wells Hoadley, helped with unloading lumber for the project. The build took about four weeks to complete.

