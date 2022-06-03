 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIONS BUILD RAISED GARDEN BEDS

The Baraboo area homeless shelter, Pathway Home, was in need of raised garden beds so volunteers from the Baraboo Lions Club built two on May 26. From front, left, Craig Olsen, Paul Negast, Mim Olsen, Dawn Olsen; back row, Norm Brickl, Denny Clement, Bill Olsen, Mark Olsen.

