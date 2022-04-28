Lions Club accepts old eyeglasses

As spring-cleaning season gets underway, the Portage Lions Club is asking people to look through drawers and closets for old, unwanted eyeglasses and donate them to the Lions Recycle for Sight program.

During the month of May, the Portage Lions Club will collect used prescription eyeglasses and prescription and non-prescription sunglasses as part of a unique recycling program. The glasses will be distributed to those in need in developing countries where eye care is often unaffordable and inaccessible.

The glasses will be shipped to one of ten Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers where they will be cleaned, categorized by prescription and prepared for distribution by Lions and other groups.

To donate used eyeglasses, place them in specially marked Lions Recycle for Sight collections located in local churches, BMO Harris Bank, Associated Bank, Community Bank of Portage, Dr. Webb, Goldthorpe Family Eye Care, U.S. Bank, Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, Kratz Funeral Home, Walmart Optical, City Hall, St. Vincent DePaul, Goodwill Industries, Summit Credit Union, John Muir School and Chamber of Commerce.