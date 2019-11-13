Lions Club donates $1K to Sauk Prairie food pantry

Sauk Prairie Lions Club president Jerry Fiene, right, donated $1,000 on Oct. 21 to Carol Gagnon, left, of the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry. The Sauk Prairie Food Pantry has expanded service to most of the schools to help students in need. For donations, there are several food drop off places including Piggly Wiggly, Sentry Sauk Prairie Market, Community Center, Mixing Bowl and DMarie Knit and Fiber.
