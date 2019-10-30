{{featured_button_text}}
Lions Club donates $300 to library

On Oct. 21, Wonewoc Lions Club Rep. Ed Hagemann donated $300 to the Wonewoc Public Library director Kim Dearth to go toward purchasing large print books.

 WONEWOC PUBLIC LIBRARY/Contributed
