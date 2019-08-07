Lions Club donates $5,590 to splash pad

The Sauk Prairie Lions Club president Leon Mindham presented a $5,590 donation to deputy clerk Heidi Koch on July 30. The lions club sponsored the Spray Arch for the Splash Pad in the new Riverfront Park. The splash pad and playground are scheduled to open by Labor Day.
