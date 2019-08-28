Lions Club inducts new members

On July 17, the Sauk Prairie Lions Club inducted new officers to the board. The Sauk Prairie Lions hold their meetings every third Wednesday of the month at the Prairie House in Prairie du Sac. Through several fund raising events, they donate back 100% to the community. Pictured, from left, front row, are Joanna Breunig, and Lina Lintl. Pictured, from left, back row, are Jim McHargue, Anita Kinser, Bobbi Von Behren, Jerry Fiene. Not pictured Butch Passehl.
