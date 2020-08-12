You have permission to edit this article.
Lion's Club makes famous burgers on Aug. 21
Lion’s Club members serving their famous Lion’s Burgers on June 16, 2017. Pictured, from left, are Dick Fish, Reggie Tourdot, Joe Fish, and Dave Pawlisch.

 MICHAEL GARGANO, Contributed

Due to the cancellation of Butterfest 2020, the Reedsburg Lions Club was unable to serve burgers to area residents. Lion’s burgers will be available for one day only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Lion’s building in Nishan Park, 1700 eighth St, Reedsburg. Proceeds from the sale will enable the Lion’s Club to continue to support the Boys and Girls Club, youth vision screening, Reedsburg Area Food Pantry, youth sports and Wellness Park, and other programs. All Lion Club members working at this event will be properly COVID-19 compliant.

Order forms for curbside pick-up can be downloaded at facebook.com/reedsburglions. Walk-in, carry-out, and dine-in are also available.

For more information, email reedsburglions@gmail.com.

