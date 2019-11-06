Lions Club meets with Charlie Luthin

On Oct. 16 the Sauk Prairie Lions Club Jerry Fiene, left, held a meeting with Charlie Luthin, right, executive director of the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance. He shared a video and talked about the history of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant to its present use of recreation, restoration and agriculture.
