The Lake Delton Lions Club will host its annual Halloween Party from 5-7 p.m. or until all bags are gone Oct. 31 at Lake Delton Fire Department, 45 Miller Drive, Lake Delton.

Parents of children, age 4 through fifth grade of the Wisconsin Dells School District, may drive-thru the LDFD bays to receive a treat bag, 350 treat bags are available. All children must be in the vehicle.

A collection box for non-perishable food items for donation to the food pantry will be located at the entrance.