 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lions Club Radio Auction set for March 26

  • 0

Portage Lions Club will hold its 45th annual Radio Auction from noon to 4 p.m. March 26 at Portage VFW Post 1707, 215 W. Collins St., Portage.

Proceeds from this annual fundraiser are used to support many Lions service projects on the local, state and international levels.

To participate in Lions Radio Auction, listen to 1350 AM WPDR and call 608-745-0859 for the latest bids on any item, make a bid by giving name and phone number along with your desired bid. Bidding also may be done at the hall where all items will be on display. Bids from the auction site will stop at 3:30 p.m. so radio listeners have the final half hour for phone bids. All bids are final. Auction booklets available at the Portage Chamber of Commerce, 104 W. Cook St., Suite A, Portage.

Winners will be announced from 4-4:30 p.m. Winning items can be picked up from 5-6 p.m. Cash or check only.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and en…

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

Bo is 9-month-old, 25-pound mixed breed smaller dog who needs a home. He is active, happy, loves attention and learning new things. Bo is good…

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News