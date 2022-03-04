Lions Club Radio Auction set for March 26

To participate in Lions Radio Auction, listen to 1350 AM WPDR and call 608-745-0859 for the latest bids on any item, make a bid by giving name and phone number along with your desired bid. Bidding also may be done at the hall where all items will be on display. Bids from the auction site will stop at 3:30 p.m. so radio listeners have the final half hour for phone bids. All bids are final. Auction booklets available at the Portage Chamber of Commerce, 104 W. Cook St., Suite A, Portage.