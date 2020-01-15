Lions Club reaches all-time high membership
For more than 65 years the Reedsburg Lions Club has served the community. In 2019, the club reached an all-time high membership of 74 with the addition of 13 new members. Pictured, from front left, are Missy Frenz, Katie Shear, Diane Geyman, Mandy Retzlaff, Amy Reine; back row, Sam Peterson; not pictured, Tim Becker, Matt Scott, Marcus Stanley, Kevin Helmeid, Russ Lankey, Richie Strutz, and Janice Pettersen.

 MIKE GARGANO/Contributed

