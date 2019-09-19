The Portage Lions Club annual Scholarship Cookie Dough Sale is on now through Oct. 9. All profits go directly to the Lions Scholarship Fund. Two pound tubs that make about 30 cookies are offered at $12. The flavors are chunky chocolate chip, caramel pecan chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, white chocolate macadamia, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, sugar and MMM candies.
Pre-portioned box that makes 40 cookies is available for $18-22. The flavors are triple chocolate, snicker doodle, caramel pecan chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia, MMM cookies, sugar, chunky chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, toasted coconut, Toll House semi-sweet chocolate chip, Tollhouse oatmeal chocolate chip, white chocolate oatmeal cranberry. Also offered is a Chocolate Lovers Variety Pack of 20 chunky chocolate chip and 20 triple chocolate; Nut Lovers Variety Pack of caramel pecan chocolate chip and white chocolate macadamia; and Classic Sensations Variety Pack of chunky chocolate chip and white chocolate macadamia.
To order, contact any Portage Lions member or call Kristi at 608-697-6648. Delivery will be mid-November.
