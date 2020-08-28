Lions donate 1,000 reflectors

On Aug. 17, Ralph and Gerry Jacobsen of the Lake Mason Lions Club, presented 1,000 lighted reflectors to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, 50; the Lake Delton Police Department, 50; the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, 50; and the Wisconsin Dells School District, 800; valued at $1,500. The reflectors can be attached to backpacks, clothing or bicycles to make them more visible at night. Fifty were provided for member distribution.
The club will host a drive-thru fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at Stuff’s Restaurant, 4144 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells, to help pay for more reflectors. Breakfast sandwich of egg, cheese and sausage or bratwurst sandwich, $4 each and a donation box will also be provided.
